Snyder County man on meth stole cellphone, stabbed man near Penn State campus, police say

A Snyder County man was jailed Sunday after Penn State police said he stole another man’s phone and stabbed him with a knife while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Jerry Barger Jr., 27, asked to use the man’s cellphone about 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pollock Road and Shortlidge Road, ran and hid in a pair of bushes, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police.

The man, along with several others, chased after Barger and “engaged in a physical altercation” along Henderson Road, police wrote.

Barger brandished a knife, which the man blocked with his right forearm. He also had lacerations to his right thumb and neck, police wrote. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.

An attorney for Barger was not listed on a court document.

Barger was charged with two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of a crime, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of public drunkenness.

He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $50,000. Barger did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.