Police: Man assaulted child at Centre County farm where previous abuse took place

A Taylor Township farm is again at the center of a sexual assault case, with state police filing charges Monday against a Port Matilda man accused of assaulting a foster child there in 2005.

Cameron Weaver, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting a then 7-year-old girl who was a foster child at 331 McMonigal Lane. His adopted brother, Elijah Weaver, was convicted this year of sexually assaulting two girls at the farm in 2015.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna declined to comment further Tuesday, citing an ongoing investigation.

The girl told Centre County Children and Youth Services she was sexually assaulted by Cameron Weaver while she lived at the farm as a foster child. The CYS report was shared with police in February, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

Weaver called her into his room on two occasions in 2005 when nobody else was in the house and molested her, police said.

“Don’t ever tell anyone. I will lose my whole family,” the girl reported Cameron Weaver said, according to court documents.

An attorney for Cameron Weaver was not listed on a court document. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Cameron Weaver was interviewed by police in March. He did not remember the incident after an officer told him about the allegations, according to police, but said, “Why would I pick her? Of all the kids, why any of them?”

Cameron Weaver, a Penn State maintenance utility worker, called a physical plant co-worker to discuss the interview, according to the affidavit.

“I don’t know what the big deal is; it was only one time,” the employee reported Cameron Weaver said. “How am I supposed to know? There were over 200 kids in foster care at my parent’s (house).”

He was placed on leave Tuesday, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers said.

“The university is aware of these deeply disturbing allegations against an employee, and will take appropriate action,” Powers said. “... Because personnel matters are considered confidential, we cannot comment further.”

Cameron Weaver was charged with one felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who released him on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Elijah Weaver, 21, was sentenced in August to 30-60 years in state prison. A jury in July convicted him of six counts of child rape, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child and six count of indecent assault of a child. He was acquitted of one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse after a two-day trial.