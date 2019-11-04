Spring Mills man faces felony charges after admitting to sexual contact with child, police say

A Spring Mills man was jailed Saturday after state police at Rockview accused him of sexually assaulting a girl at a Gregg Township residence.

Thomas Alterio did not deny sexual contact with the child, but said she “exposed herself to him” and initiated the contact, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police.

The girl reported the assault in August and was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in September, police wrote.

The girl said she asked Alterio, 56, two questions while sleepwalking, but did not remember what the questions were. Alterio told police the questions were sexual, according to the affidavit.

She said Alterio molested her twice the next morning and told her they “should keep the incident a secret so they didn’t get into trouble,” according to the affidavit. Alterio said she approached and touched him twice, police wrote.

An attorney for Alterio was not listed on a court document.

Alterio was charged with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, along with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person younger than 16.

He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at $50,000. Alterio did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.