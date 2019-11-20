Snow Shoe woman stole more than $110,000 using employer’s company card, police say

A Snow Shoe woman was accused Wednesday of stealing more than $111,000 from Witherite Property Management during an 18-month period.

Spring Township police accused Renee Glunt, the company’s former office manager, of using the Pleasant Gap company’s credit card 528 times and writing herself 39 checks for personal purchases from May 2018 to October.

“If true, those allegations will be not only a breach of the trust afforded to our company, but also a breach of the trust extended to our customers,” company owner Allen Witherite said in a statement. “... We are confident that this one employee is the sole exception to the many other loyal and trustworthy employees whom we have had the opportunity to work with.”

An attorney for Glunt was not listed on a court document.

The investigation began in October after the company discovered unapproved charges to its credit card. Glunt was the only person with access to the card, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Purchases were made for airplane tickets, mechanical work, insurance claims and at retail stores like Walmart, Target and Amazon. Glunt, 44, did not deny using the company card, but claimed she planned to pay the company back when she had enough money, police wrote.

Glunt was interviewed by police Monday and said she made the “vast majority” of the credit card transactions, police wrote.

“While this matter is no doubt disheartening, our business will continue to operate as usual and without impacting any client funds,” Witherite said. “We want to thank our current employees and customers for their understanding during this time, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of the pending criminal charges.”

Glunt was charged with 10 felony counts each of forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

She was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Tom Jordan, who released her on $100,000 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.