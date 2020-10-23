Spring Mills man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with a child

A Spring Mills man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual misconduct with a child, the Centre County district attorney’s office said.

Thomas Alterio, 57, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Alterio did not deny sexual contact with the child when interviewed by state police at Rockview. He instead said she “exposed herself” and initiated the contact, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The open plea agreement contains general parameters, Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hundt said.

The county district attorney’s office plans to push for a four- to eight-year state prison sentence, while Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Ramos will ask for a three- to six-year state prison sentence and five years of probation.

Ramos did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment. Alterio is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7 by county President Judge Pamela Ruest.