Penn State football player faces marijuana possession charge for the second time

A Penn State football player was accused Monday of having a bag of marijuana and a bong in his on-campus apartment.

The filing is the second set of pot charges filed against freshman cornerback Joseph Johnson III, 19, since September. The university’s athletics department is aware of the charges, a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed,” the department said. “We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

University police officers responded Oct. 18 to Johnson’s apartment after a fire alarm was activated, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

An officer smelled marijuana in the apartment while investigating the fire and also found pot and drug paraphernalia in Johnson’s room, police wrote.

Defense lawyer Tony De Boef did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

