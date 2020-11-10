Centre Daily Times Logo
State College man faces felony charges for allegedly branding a child

A State College man was accused Monday of branding a child.

The state police at Rockview investigation into Edward Walters, 26, began after Centre County Children and Youth Services photographed the child’s injury in September, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The child, who was transferred to a foster home in October, said in an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center that Walter caused the burn that led to bleeding and a scar. Walters urged the child not tell anyone, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed on a court document.

Walters was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, child endangerment and recklessly endangering another person.

He was arraigned by District Judge Don Hahn, who released Walters on $75,000 unsecured bail. Walters’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

