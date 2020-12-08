State College police investigating ‘Second Amendment’ threat made during council meeting

State College police plan to perform a “complete investigation” to find the identity of a man who threatened a Second Amendment response Monday — seemingly against both the borough council and a local group — during a heated virtual meeting.

The threat of violence came more than halfway though a three-and-a-half council meeting that featured more than four dozen public comments pertaining to the 2021 budget, in which a local group and other supporters called on the council to defund police. A man who opposed such a move and went by the alias “Wyatt Earp” — he gave the name “Ted Danner” and a winding back story when asked for his real name and address — first mentioned meeting with three local politicians Sunday before making his threat.

“We have an issue at hand where, if you defund our police, if you ignore our election system, there is an issue,” the man said. “And if you guys want to bring it, it will be met with force under the Constitution, the Second Amendment, and no one is scared.”

He added, “If you defund the police, you’ll be met with the force of the Second Amendment, which is prescribed per the Constitution. Period.”

The man opened his two-minute monologue by saying there is a “condition in this country,” before explaining he has “proof” and that he met Sunday with state Sen. Jake Corman (R-Benner Township), state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Bellefonte) and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-McElhattan). It was not clear what evidence he was referring to.

Reached by phone late Monday night, Benninghoff confirmed such a meeting took place when the three were invited to speak to more than 50 people “who wanted to know more about the Constitution and how it applied to our session schedule.” Benninghoff said he was on-hand for about two hours, at Glenn O. Hawbaker, before he and Corman left to tend to other matters.

He said he spoke privately with only one person, the female organizer, and said he mentioned nothing about the Second Amendment or defunding police.

“I don’t know know who this individual is you’re talking about,” Benninghoff said. “I condemn anyone threatening anyone else, especially just because they may just differ in some ideas.”

Neither Corman nor Borowicz immediately responded to messages sent in the early morning hours Tuesday.

About an hour after the man’s threats, after several residents condemned his outburst, borough police Chief John Gardner appeared on the Zoom to express his “disgust” and explain his plans for an investigation.

“We are going to make every effort to identify whoever Wyatt Earp is and do a complete investigation, with a consult from the district attorney’s office, and see what if anything we can hold that individual accountable for because that is not acceptable and we will be investigating that to the full extent,” he said.

Monday’s council meeting was highly attended, for similar but distinct reasons. The 3/20 Coalition, a group formed after last year’s police shooting death of Osaze Osagie, called on the council to defund the police budget by 17%, or $2 million, and fund additional social services. Also at issue was whether the borough should fill eight vacant officer positions on an already-depleted force next year, or fill four positions and add a Civilian Response Team that could include mental health professionals.

Most of the public spoke in favor of defunding the police and/or adding the response team, by about a 4:1 ratio. But even those who disagreed with the majority didn’t vocally agree with the unknown man.

“I was at the meeting he referred to at the Hawbaker Building, and I can assure that Mr. Earp spoke for himself,” said Bruce Russell, a resident of College Township. “He certainly didn’t speak for me, and I don’t believe he spoke for anyone else at that meeting.”

Gardner’s statement came not long after a member of the 3/20 Coalition, Rhoda Nanre Nafziger, virtually raised her hand and requested the man be investigated for possible terrorist crimes.

“I want that to be on the record, that these threats were made against us,” she said. “And we will be holding everyone accountable if any violence is meted against our community for demanding our own civil rights.”

Added Nick Pressley, a borough resident: “I just want to be very clear as a member of the 3/20 Coalition, we’re not threatening anyone. We’re not doing what the other guy did and calling on Second Amendment rights. We vote, we are voters, and our voice matters.”

Mayor Ron Filippelli apologized for not cutting off the original call sooner. And council President Jesse Barlow indirectly chided the man, saying such behavior “is not appropriate in a Democratic society.”

It is not yet known what specific charges the man may face or where he resides.

The State College Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Monday and then another meeting Dec. 21.