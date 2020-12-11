Bellefonte man indicted by federal grand jury for having 5 explosive devices

A Bellefonte man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for possessing five grenades in Centre County.

Mitchell Ocker-Mullen, 23, was accused of possessing three M26 “lemon” grenades and two MK2 “pineapple” grenades between Oct. 12 and Oct. 29.

The investigation was conducted by Bellefonte police and the FBI.

Ocker-Mullen was charged with possession of an explosive by a convicted felon, receipt of explosive material by someone not permitted and possession of unregistered firearms.

Ocker-Mullen pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one felony count of forgery and one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of a crime and a small amount of marijuana in Lycoming County.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A defense lawyer was not listed for Ocker-Mullen. He is detained at the Lycoming County Prison.