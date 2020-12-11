Centre Daily Times Logo
Bellefonte man indicted by federal grand jury for having 5 explosive devices

A Bellefonte man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for possessing five grenades in Centre County.

Mitchell Ocker-Mullen, 23, was accused of possessing three M26 “lemon” grenades and two MK2 “pineapple” grenades between Oct. 12 and Oct. 29.

The investigation was conducted by Bellefonte police and the FBI.

Ocker-Mullen was charged with possession of an explosive by a convicted felon, receipt of explosive material by someone not permitted and possession of unregistered firearms.

Ocker-Mullen pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one felony count of forgery and one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of a crime and a small amount of marijuana in Lycoming County.

A defense lawyer was not listed for Ocker-Mullen. He is detained at the Lycoming County Prison.

