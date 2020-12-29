Clearfield man shot at police during Christmas Eve standoff, police say

A 46-year-old Clearfield man is facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at state police on Christmas Eve during a standoff in Karthaus Township, when the man barricaded himself inside his home, according to police and court documents.

Shannon Quick, 181 Potter St., remained in Clearfield County Prison on Tuesday after he failed to post the $150,000 bail set by District Judge Jerome Nevling. He is facing at least eight charges including attempted homicide and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court documents.

Police showed up just before 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve to serve Quick with a warrant, after a woman accused him earlier that afternoon of threatening to beat her up and kill her. She told police she hadn’t slept in four days out of fear, according to a criminal complaint.

But Quick refused to come out of his home despite having an active 302 warrant and search warrant, police said, barricading himself inside before the arrival of the Special Emergency Response Team. When police shot a bean bag through the window — announcing it beforehand and instructing Quick to clear the area — Quick shot at members of the team.

The round struck the ground in front of four members, and all four members said they saw the muzzle flash. No officers were injured, according to a spokesperson.

Quick was apprehended by the response team soon thereafter.

Quick has not yet requested a public defender, according to documents, and his attorney was not immediately known. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before Nevling.