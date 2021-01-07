‘My family and I miss her terribly.’ Man sentenced for fatal 2019 crash in Centre County

A Blair County man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of illegal drugs when he caused a fatal 2019 crash was sentenced Thursday to 5-10 years in state prison.

Jamie Lykens, 44, slammed a 2010 Dodge Avenger into Deborah Wilson’s Ford Fiesta along state Route 350 in Taylor Township, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Wilson, a 60-year-old State College Area High School graduate, died in March 2019 of blunt force trauma.

Peggy Poorman, Wilson’s sister, did not forgive Lykens during the virtual hearing.

“My family and I miss her terribly. She was a big part of our lives,” Poorman said. “She was not only my sister, but she was my best friend. Now, all we have are memories.”

Lykens tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana. A forensic pathologist said Lykens would have been impaired during the crash, police wrote.

He pleaded guilty in October one felony count each of homicide by vehicle while DUI and accidents involving death while not licensed, one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic violation.

“This case is a devastating tragedy for the family of Deborah Wilson, and one that was completely avoidable,” Centre County Assistant District Attorney Megan McGoron wrote in a statement. “There is no excuse to drive drunk, high or impaired. Drugs kill those who use them, but also as in this case, an innocent woman driving home from dinner. Impaired driving is an extremely serious offense and our office will prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent.”

County President Judge Pamela Ruest also sentenced Lykens to pay about $1,500 in restitution, along with a $25 fine. Lykens is scheduled to report to prison Jan. 30. He received 188 days credit.

Lykens is “extremely remorseful for his actions,” county First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert said in a statement.

“I am truly sorry that this even happened. I didn’t mean for this to happen at all,” Lykens said during a tearful apology to Poorman. “I wish it would have been me, not her. I’m truly sorry that this happened to you.”