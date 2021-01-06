Ferguson Township man faces 50 felony counts of child pornography

A Ferguson Township man was accused Wednesday of storing a slew of child pornography files on his Google account.

The investigation by the state attorney general’s office began in October after hundreds of files of child porn were reported in Brett Flick’s account, a special agent wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators traced nearly 200 additional reports to Flick’s account, where tens of thousands of child porn files were found. He did not deny seeking out or saving child porn when interviewed Wednesday, the special agent wrote.

A defense lawyer for Flick, 57, was not listed on a court document.

Flick was charged with 50 felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $50,000. Flick did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.