Bellefonte woman charged with DUI after visit to Chick-fil-A with child receives sentence

A Bellefonte woman accused of driving under the influence of marijuana with a toddler in the back seat was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and 20 days of house arrest.

Chelsea Vacich, 28, was charged in October 2019 after Chick-fil-A employees told Patton Township police they thought she was under the influence of pot as she went through the drive-thru.

A 2-year-old with no child safety seat was in the back of the car, an officer wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

“This was one bad day that changed the rest of my life,” Vacich told Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest before she was sentenced.

She pleaded guilty in December to one misdemeanor count each of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with one summary traffic violation. One felony count of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of DUI were dropped.

She was also sentenced to pay $1,075 in fines and complete 25 hours of community service.

“Chelsea is an extremely hardworking mom and we’re pleased that we reached this agreement,” defense lawyer Julian Allatt said. “I think the world of her and she’s an awesome young lady.”