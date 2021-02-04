Spring Mills man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a child

A Spring Mills man who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child was sentenced Thursday to at least four years in state prison.

Thomas Alterio, 58, admitted to sexually abusing a child. He did not express remorse prior to being sentenced.

“It’s all, ‘Poor me, poor me. I have medical problems, I shouldn’t have to go to jail so long,’ ” Centre County Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hundt told county President Judge Pamela Ruest. “But you know what, judge? None of those medical conditions prevented him from abusing this child.”

He pleaded guilty in October to one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16 and corruption of minors.

His maximum sentence is eight years, followed by five years of probation. He received credit for eight days served and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He’s scheduled to report to prison Feb. 19.