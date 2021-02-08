Missing something? Dozens of electronics and pieces of jewelry found in Huston Township

Three Clearfield County residents were accused Sunday of harboring a large amount of illegal drugs inside a Huston Township apartment.

Shawn Moriarity, 40; Samuel Bonsell, 30; and Summer Weitoish, 22, were arrested after five state police at Rockview officers found multiple large bags of methamphetamine, marijuana, suspected heroin and fentanyl, and thousands of items of drug paraphernalia in the apartment, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A 2020 Jeep Cherokee stolen in January from Blair County and more than 50 cellphones, laptops, tablets and watches were also found. Officers believe the electronics and jewelry were stolen, police wrote in a statement.

Those who would like to claim any items are encouraged to call police at 355-7545. Specific details are required, including serial numbers, photos of the items, markings and background images on the devices.

A defense lawyer was not listed for either Moriarity, Bonsell or Weitoish.

Moriarity was charged with one felony count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property, along with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bonsell and Weitoish were charged with one felony count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property, along with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

All three were arraigned Sunday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. Moriarity was denied bail; Bonsell’s bail was set at $200,000 and Weitosh’s bail was set at $100,000.

All three are detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 17.