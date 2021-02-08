5 years after a Ferguson Township homicide, charges have been filed. Here’s what we know

A South Carolina man was charged Monday by Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor with the killing of Jean Tuggy, a Pine Grove Mills woman who was fatally shot in her home more than five years ago.

It’s the first time homicide charges were filed in Centre County since October 2017.

Christopher Kowalski, 34, was charged Monday with one count of criminal homicide, a spokesperson for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

The charge comes after a yearslong Ferguson Township police and grand jury investigation. Tuggy, 60, died of a gunshot wound Jan. 20, 2016, at 175 Irion St.

A defense lawyer for Kowalski was not listed on a court document.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.