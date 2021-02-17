Suspect in interstate puppy thefts arrested after trying to steal 2 in Centre County, police say

A Virginia man was accused Wednesday of participating in the interstate thefts of multiple French bulldog puppies, including two in Rebersburg.

Michael Acker, 23, forked over a fraudulent $6,000 check Tuesday for the puppies, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Two officers surreptitiously watched the transaction unfold. A Rebersburg man alerted police to the potential theft Monday, saying the phone number used to arrange the meeting was the same one used in other thefts of French bulldog puppies, police wrote.

The alleged thefts played out over several months and spanned multiple states along the East Coast, police wrote.

A defense lawyer for Acker was not listed on a court document. Acker was charged with two felony counts of theft by deception.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $100,000. Acker did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.