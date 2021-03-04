Spring Township man accused of sexual violence against a child

A Spring Township man was accused Thursday of sexual violence against a child.

Bryan Spicer, 35, was accused of receiving oral sex from a child in January, Spring Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday.

A portion of the interaction between Spicer and the child was captured on video, police wrote.

Spicer denied having any sexual involvement with the child when interviewed in February by a Centre County Child and Youth Services employee, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Spicer was charged with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corruption of minors, along with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $100,000. Spicer did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.