Centre County man faces felony charge after allegedly shooting, injuring kitten with air rifle

An Aaronsburg man was accused Tuesday of shooting a kitten with an air rifle, shattering the bone in its right front leg and requiring the limb to be amputated.

Stephen Hass, 59, was interviewed Thursday by state police at Rockview and admitted to shooting at the kitten, but “didn’t think he was doing anything wrong,” a trooper wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The investigation began in November, when a woman told police that Hass complained about cats “being a problem” and threatened to shoot them if they continued to cause issues with his bird feeders, police wrote.

Hass tried to make amends with the kitten’s owner by handing over $700, the same amount it cost to have the kitten’s leg amputated, police wrote.

Defense lawyer Jim Bryant declined to comment.

Hass was charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Tom Jordan, who released Hass pending his appearance at future court proceedings. Hass’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.