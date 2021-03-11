2 suspects in custody for ‘Biden Barn’ fire, as investigation continues. Here’s what we know

A GoFundMe has raised more than $20K already for Reedsville’s “Biden Barn,” which burned down early Saturday morning due to a likely arson. Two teenage suspects are currently in custody. Screenshot/GoFundMe.com

Two teenagers are in custody — and facing numerous felony counts of arson — for allegedly starting the Saturday fire that burned down Reedsville’s “Biden Barn,” an iconic building painted in support of the president and vice president.

According to a Thursday night news release from the Mifflin County Regional Police Department, 19-year-old Michael R. Kauffman, of Mifflintown, was arraigned by Mifflin County Magisterial District Judge Kent Smith and moved to the Mifflin County Prison. The other suspect is a 15-year-old juvenile, unnamed because of his age, and was transported to Centre County’s youth detention center.

Police said they received information about the suspects earlier this week, with Detective Jessica Aurand and Patrolman Christopher Kaniecki “building a strong case against two suspects” during the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, however, and two other persons of interest have also been identified in the Tea Creek Road arson — although they have not yet been charged. Police Chief Andre French said Thursday night that police believe no more than four people were involved.

It was not immediately clear how the police identified the suspects or how the fire was started. More information was expected in the near future.

The “Biden Barn” became a local landmark around September, when the Herst Family decided to paint their barn in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — in part because Biden signs kept being stolen locally and, lifelong Democrat Robin Herst said, “We knew no one could steal a barn.”

The Reedsville Volunteer Fire Company received a call at 12:58 a.m. Saturday about the fire, and about a half-dozen other fire departments responded to the blaze. It was extinguished by 2:20 a.m., with only part of the barn’s charred frame still left standing.

The community response to the probable arson was swift. A GoFundMe has raised more than $22,000 so far to rebuild the barn, which was at least 80 years old, and the Hersts have received dozens of calls and visitors — some from as far away as Arizona and Texas.

The Hersts told the Centre Daily Times on Wednesday that the barn could be rebuilt as soon as next spring, although they weren’t yet certain they would again repaint it with Biden insignia.

“My parents are big dreamers,” added the Hersts’ daughter, Brianna Goss, “so I’m sure the new barn is going to be pretty cool.”