State College police request help in identifying driver involved in pedestrian-vehicle crash

A silver Dodge sport utility vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of West College Avenue and Atherton Street on Monday evening, State College police said. Photo provided/State College Police Department

State College police are asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Monday evening.

The crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West College Avenue and Atherton Street, police said in a Tuesday release. A silver Dodge sport utility vehicle was traveling south on North Atherton Street when it struck a 28-year-old State College resident in the south crosswalk at the intersection. Witnesses described the driver as a white male with a beard.

The passenger front corner and corner panel of the vehicle may have been damaged in the crash.

The pedestrian suffered unspecified injuries and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Centre Life Link EMS.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.