Imprisoned former State College psychologist faces new charges after child rape allegations

A State College man serving time in state prison for sexual misconduct faces new charges Wednesday following allegations that he raped a child for more than half a decade.

Richard Lenhart, 59, was accused by Pennsylvania prosecutors of grooming the child for years. That led to unwanted kissing, oral sex and rape, investigators wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman disclosed during a two-day interview in March 2020 with prosecutors and State College police at least seven instances of sexual violence. She said Lenhart raped her “on a regular basis” from 2006 until 2013.

Investigators interviewed Lenhart earlier this month. Lenhart said he believed the woman, but also claimed she fabricated the allegations because of “other events in her life,” prosecutors wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Lenhart was charged with one felony count each of child rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of someone younger than 13, child endangerment and corruption of minors.

He is scheduled to be arraigned April 9 by District Judge Don Hahn.

“A brave survivor came forward to provide new information regarding a series of disturbing sexual assaults by this defendant prior to his 2014 arrest,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a written statement. “While the defendant may be currently serving a prison sentence, this new information warrants additional charges. My office will continue to stand up for all survivors of sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable.”

The former State College psychologist is detained at Rockview state prison. He pleaded no contest in May 2015 to two felony counts of insurance fraud and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

He was accused of sexual misconduct with two women who were former patients and sexual abuse survivors. The alleged abuse was carried out for about 15 years, state prosecutors wrote.

Lenhart was also accused of submitting insurance claims worth more than $70,000 for the bogus sessions. He was sentenced in February 2016 to three-to-six years in state prison.

The state board of psychology revoked Lenhart’s license in 2013, two decades after he began treating patients.

He worked at his private practice at 137 S. Pugh St., the Williamsport Hospital, the Nittany Valley Rehabilitation Hospital and the Child, Adult and Family Psychological Center in State College.