Centre County woman accused of strangling, abusing infant pleads guilty

A Howard woman accused of strangling and physically abusing an infant pleaded guilty Friday.

Mindy Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty to one felony count each of aggravated assault and strangulation.

She’s set to be sentenced to at least six years in state prison. The plea agreement is for no less than six-to-12 years and is capped at no more than eight-to-20 years.

Jackson was charged by state police at Rockview in September 2019.

She was accused of abusing the child several times, including slamming the infant into a swing and bouncing them in an “aggressive” manner, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The child was treated for life-threatening injuries at Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County. The infant was diagnosed with a severe brain injury, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and a fracture in their left leg.

A pediatrician said the brain injury was so severe the child will likely be affected the rest of their life, police wrote.

Jackson is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 3.