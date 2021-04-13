Man faces felony charges after alleged sexual assault on a child at Centre County campground

A Huntingdon County man was accused Tuesday of sexual misconduct with a child more than six years ago at a Snow Shoe campground.

Kirklyn Strauser, 22, was accused of groping and digital penetrating the child in August 2014, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Strauser told the accuser she “had this coming” and urged her to not tell anyone, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Strauser was charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, one felony count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $25,000. Strauser did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.