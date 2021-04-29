Man accused of raping, sexual abusing children after yearslong investigation, Bellefonte police say

A Colorado man was accused Thursday of raping and sexually abusing two children.

Desmond Boyer, 36, was charged after a yearslong Bellefonte police investigation that began after a referral from Centre County Children and Youth Services.

The multiple instances of alleged sexual violence included rape, oral sex and groping, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The sexual misconduct occurred at four locations.

He attempted to bribe both children with toys and money to prevent them from disclosing the alleged abuse, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Boyer was charged with five felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three felony counts each of attempted rape of a child and indecent assault of someone younger than 13, and two felony counts each of child rape and unlawful contact with a minor.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Don Hahn, who set bail at $1 million. Boyer did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.