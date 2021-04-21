He was asked to exit his van for sobriety tests. A pursuit on I-99 in Centre County ensued, police say

A Florida man is in jail after state police at Rockview said he led officers on an about 16-mile pursuit Tuesday throughout Centre County.

David Lawson Jones, 51, was stopped Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 99 in Benner Township for equipment violations and because an officer believed Jones was intoxicated, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

He declined to exit his van for sobriety tests and drove southbound on I-99. The chase reached speeds of up to 95 mph, police wrote.

The pursuit ended when spike strips were deployed and Jones crashed his vehicle into an embankment. He was treated for a forehead laceration at Mount Nittany Medical Center, police wrote.

A small bag of marijuana and a wax form of the compound that gives pot its high was found in the vehicle, police wrote.

Jones was charged with one felony count of attempting to elude an officer, three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was also charged with six summary traffic violations. A defense lawyer was not listed.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail. Jones is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.