Man sentenced to jail for selling drugs that caused fatal overdose in Centre County

A man accused of selling the potent drugs that killed another man in Ferguson Township was sentenced Thursday to jail.

Kelvin Jackson Jr., 25, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine to a maximum of 23 1/2 months at the Centre County Correctional Facility. He received credit for 655 days served.

Jackson was also sentenced to four years of probation and a $525 fine.

He was accused in October 2019 of supplying the heroin mixed with fentanyl — an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin — that killed a man.

Neither Ferguson Township police nor Centre County prosecutors have publicly identified the man who died.

Jackson pleaded guilty in March to six felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

Centre County First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert declined comment.