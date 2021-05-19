Philadelphia man accused of bringing ‘drug distribution network’ to Centre County

A Philadelphia man was accused Monday of peddling thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs into Centre County.

David Blanchett Jr., 29, was arrested after a joint investigation found he organized the sale of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Bellefonte and State College.

A statewide grand jury, the state attorney general’s office, Patton Township police and the Centre County Drug Task Force accused Blanchett of selling the drugs between November 2018 and January 2020.

Confidential informants purchased opioids from Blanchett or “members of his drug distribution network” at least eight times, investigators wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Purchases of the powerful opioid painkiller ranged from 10 bags to nearly 140 bags. The potent and addictive drugs cost $90 and $1,600, respectively, investigators wrote.

Felony charges are pending against a man who investigators said sold drugs for Blanchett. A defense lawyer for Blanchett was not listed.

Blanchett was charged with 11 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and one felony count each of corrupt organizations as an employee, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail. He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.