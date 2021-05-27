State College-area man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Ferguson Township man accused of possessing a slew of child pornography pleaded guilty Thursday.

Brett Flick, 57, pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography. Forty-one felony charges were dropped.

Tens of thousands of child porn files were stored in Flick’s Google account, an investigator from the state attorney general’s office wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed in January.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to push for a two- to-four year state prison sentence. Centre County Assistant Public Defender Justin Carpenter declined comment after the hearing.

Flick is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.

A national reporting system run by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received more than 86 million reports of child sexual abuse material since its inception. Nearly 22 million reports were filed in 2020.

More than 19,000 children subjected to sexual abuse have been identified by law enforcement, according to NCMEC.