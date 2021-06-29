2 stole thousands from Centre County Walmart in iPhone scheme, federal indictment alleges

Two people were accused in a federal indictment unsealed Monday of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from Walmarts — including the one in College Township — and reselling them.

Maurice Whyte, 28, and Jasmyn Robinson, 27, were each charged with one count of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Defense lawyer Rob Hoffa, who represents Whyte, declined comment Tuesday.

The two from Ohio were accused of stealing about 15 iPhones in November 2019 from the Walmart in College Township, a grand jury wrote in the 10-page indictment. The iPhones were worth about $13,600.

Whyte used a pry bar to remove the iPhones from a drawer and gave them to Robinson, who was accused of concealing the electronics in a bag and leaving the store without paying, the grand jury wrote.

They were also accused of stealing nearly $45,000 worth of electronics from other Walmarts in Clearfield County, Ohio and Illinois. Some of the merchandise was sold in Ohio, Oklahoma and Israel, the grand jury wrote.

Whyte is detained at Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia.

It’s unclear where Robinson is detained. A spokesperson for the Middle District of Pennsylvania was not immediately able to comment.