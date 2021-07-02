Snow Shoe man accused of firing shots after road rage incident where kids were present

A Snow Shoe man in the midst of road rage was accused Thursday of shooting about a dozen bullets from a semi-automatic handgun.

Jerry Bradley, 30, fired the shots from a Canik TP9SA 9 mm in the presence of two children who were inside his Chevrolet Trailblazer, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

A woman who was driving about 10 p.m. Thursday in Snow Shoe Township honked at Bradley as he was pulling into his residence. Bradley exited his SUV, walked onto the road and waved the pistol in the air, police wrote.

Bradley followed the woman to her residence and confronted her “so she could apologize to him,” police wrote. He was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Bradley was charged with two felony counts of child endangerment, three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $50,000. Bradley did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.