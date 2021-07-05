Crime

Man faces DUI charges after Walker Township crash that left 2 people seriously injured

A New York man is in jail and two people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Walker Township, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

Steven Valdez-Villalta, 25, was not aware another vehicle was coming about 9:50 p.m. Sunday when he tried to cross East College Avenue from Cemetery Lane, police wrote.

The second driver and a passenger in Valdez-Villalta’s 2004 Mazda RX-8 were seriously injured in the crash. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, though the extent of injuries is unclear.

Valdez-Villalta was under the influence of marijuana during the crash, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Valdez-Villalta was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and one misdemeanor count each of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $25,000. Valdez-Villalta did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.

