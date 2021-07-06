State College man faces felony DUI charges after crash that seriously injured 4 people

A State College man was accused of negligence Tuesday in a crash that seriously injured four people in Ferguson Township.

Darin Verbeck, 50, was driving southbound in March along West College Avenue when he smashed a 2012 SUV into a vehicle stopped at a red traffic light, township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The impact near the intersection of Science Park Road pushed the stopped vehicle into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. Two witnesses told officers they saw Verbeck swerve and change his speed sporadically for about 1/2 mile, police wrote.

Verbeck did not deny causing the crash and told officers he would “take responsibility for the crash,” police wrote. Verbeck — who was sent home from work because he was sleeping — told officers he fell asleep before the crash, police wrote.

A blood test showed a combination of drugs made him “incapable of safe driving,” police wrote.

A Huntingdon County woman was treated for a broken back and a teenager was treated for a concussion and an eye injury. The driver of the Postal Service vehicle was treated for neck and shoulder injuries, and is unable to return to work, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Verbeck was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic violation.

A preliminary arraignment has not yet been scheduled.