Former State College police officer charged with criminal offenses in connection with on-duty incident

Centre Daily Times, file

A State College police officer — who has since resigned — has been charged with criminal offenses in connection with an on-duty incident, according a news release issued Friday morning by the State College Police Department.

According to the release, the unnamed officer took possession of another party’s vape pen that had been turned over to police to be returned to its owner. The officer instead converted it to their own use.

Upon the SCPD learning of the offense, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave. The local police department contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an independent investigation, in addition to their own separate internal investigation, and notified Centre County’s district attorney.

The state police investigation resulted in criminal charges being filed. The officer resigned before the internal discipline process was completed, per the release.

“The State College Police Department prides itself on our professionalism and integrity and are deeply saddened by the negative impact this event may have on the public’s trust,” a written statement from the department read. “We hope that the department’s actions will help restore credibility in the State College Police Department commitment to provide the exemplary police services our community expects.”

Court documents with further detail were not immediately available Friday morning. The State College Police Department said it cannot comment further “to avoid any interference or conflict of interest.”

