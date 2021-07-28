Police responded to an incident at the University Park Airport. Here’s what we know so far

University Police responded to an incident Tuesday at the University Park Airport that “possibly involved a knife.” adrey@centredaily.com

A sizable police presence was seen Tuesday evening at the University Park Airport, in connection with an incident potentially involving a knife, but a local official said there were no injuries and little to report.

Penn State Police responded without the aide of other departments, and both the State College Police Department and county sheriff’s office referred all questions to them.

According to a university police spokesperson, police responded to a report “possibly involving a knife” in the parking lot of the airport around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Public information officer Jennifer Cruden declined to disclose whether the suspect(s) threatened an individual or group, or whether the involved parties were known to each other. But she said no charges have been filed.

No other information has yet been publicly released.

As of late Wednesday morning, the investigation was ongoing.