State College police arrest man for allegedly exposing himself to young girls in park

A Woodward man who allegedly exposed himself to several young girls in a park has been charged and arrested, the State College Police Department wrote in a press release.

David R. Snyder, 57, allegedly exposed himself to several girls around the age of seven at the Spring Creek Park in College Township in early July. Police responded to the report and the investigation began. Though not identified at the time, police said he left in a silver minivan.

He returned to the park on July 19 and was positively identified, the release states. One of the juvenile victims was interviewed at the Centre County Child Advocacy center and disclosed that Snyder had talked to her and exposed his genitals to her, according to the release.

Snyder was charged with felony unlawful contact with minors and felony corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and open lewdness. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Casey M. McClain and remanded to the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the department at 814-234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

Snyder was denied bail because he is already on bail for similar charges, and is a “strong danger” to the community and children, according to court documents.

Court documents reveal that Snyder was charged in 2020 with invasion of privacy — viewing, photographing, etc. person without consent and tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged after allegedly videotaping a woman and her two daughters changing in the restroom at Bald Eagle State Park.

In 2010, he was charged with indecent exposure (which was dismissed) and open lewdness, which he pleaded guilty to.

Snyder’s preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11.