Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier released from jail after serving sentence in Sandusky scandal

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was released from Centre County Correctional Facility on Wednesday after serving a nearly two-month sentence for child endangerment. Photo provided

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was released from jail Wednesday morning after serving a nearly two-month sentence for child endangerment in a case connected to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Spanier reported to Centre County Correctional Facility, about 6 miles from the Penn State campus, on June 7. He served 58 days before he was released Wednesday, according to warden Christopher Schell.

Penn State’s 16th president was ordered by a judge in May to serve at least two months over his handling of a report that Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, sexually abused a boy. Spanier was originally sentenced for misdemeanor child endangerment in 2017, but appeals allowed him to stay out of jail.

Spanier, 73, must now reportedly serve two months of house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Spanier was ousted as university president after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 on child molestation charges. Spanier told a judge at sentencing he regretted not intervening more forcefully to the report of Sandusky abusing a boy in the football team’s shower during a 2001 incident.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sandusky was found guilty in June 2012 of 45 counts of child sexual abuse, convicted of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. He is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence at Laurel Highlands state prison.

The Associated Pres contributed to this report