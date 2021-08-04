Crime

Millheim woman put on probation, ordered to pay fine over theft of mail destined for PSU students

A 27-year-old female postal worker was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution Tuesday after admitting to opening greeting cards and other mail destined for Penn State students.

Jessica Stover, of Millheim, was sentenced to one year of probation for theft of mail, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. She was also ordered to pay $350 in restitution and a $300 fine.

Stover entered a guilty plea in March after admitting to opening mail at a U.S. Post Office sorting facility, the release stated. She was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.

