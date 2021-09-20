Former State College police officer charged in on-duty theft ordered to serve probation

adrey@centredaily.com

A former State College police officer accused of stealing a marijuana vape pen while on duty could have his criminal record wiped clean if he complies with the terms of program handed down Wednesday.

Chris Tooley, 41, was ordered by Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine to complete one year of probation, at least one day of community service and an online course titled “Corrective Thinking.”

The former officer snagged a woman’s $35 vape pen before returning her belongings to her family, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. He kept the vape pen after his shift ended for personal use, police wrote.

Defense lawyer Stephen Snook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Tooley resigned before the department could complete its internal discipline process.

“This matter is being handled by the district attorney and the SCPD has no further comment at this time,” the department said in a statement Monday.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna declined comment.

The pre-trial intervention program is designed for people charged with non-violent misdemeanors and those with a limited criminal record. Successful completion of the program offers an opportunity to have the charges expunged.

Tooley was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 5:01 PM.