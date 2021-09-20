State College psychiatrist pleads guilty after sexual misconduct allegations

A State College psychiatrist accused of sexual misconduct with a patient was sentenced Monday to two years of probation.

Ashok Bharucha, 54, pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor count of simple assault. One felony count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault were dropped.

Bharucha was accused of performing unwanted oral sex on a patient during a June 2020 appointment at his downtown State College office, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Bharucha declined comment before he was sentenced by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest. Her sentence also included $1,000 in restitution and a $500 fine.

Bharucha’s medical license was temporarily suspended by the state Board of Medicine in July 2020. The board found he was an “immediate and clear danger to the public health and safety.”

His license was reinstated in February, though defense attorney Stan Levenson acknowledged additional discipline could be forthcoming.

