Will Centre County schools dismiss early for extreme heat? One district already has

With temperatures forecast to reach almost 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, some Centre County school districts are either dismissing students early or considering it.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District posted on its Twitter Monday night that there will be an early dismissal Tuesday due to “heat index.”
Middle and high school students are being dismissed at noon Tuesday. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m., according to the district.
Bellefonte Area School District is considering an early dismissal.
“With the start of school, it is inevitable that we will experience warm weather during the first few weeks,” BASD Superintendent Michelle Saylor said in an email sent Monday to school district families. “The Bellefonte Area School District has an extreme weather policy and guidelines in place to ensure our students remain as comfortable as possible. We have procedures in place to help lower temperatures in our buildings that do not have air-conditioning and most of the time this can get us through the short periods of time in which we experience these warm temperatures.
“However, with the current forecasted temperature being above 90 degrees several days this week, we may reach our benchmark heat index ..., which could indicate an early dismissal should our regular procedures not be able to accommodate all of our students.”
If this is necessary, Saylor said, parents will be notified as soon as the decision is made, likely between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. All elementary students would be dismissed early, and secondary students would be dismissed at the regularly scheduled time.
“We hope that this isn’t necessary, however we do not want to subject our children to prolonged periods of exposure to a dangerous heat index,” she said.
State College Area School District spokesman Chris Rosenblum said in an email that the district is not planning on an early dismissal, but is “working on some measures to make students more comfortable.”
Penns Valley has air conditioning in all of its schools now, district spokesman Nate Althouse said in an email, “so fortunately we should not be affected by the extreme heat.”
The district will not be dismissing early, he said.
This story will be updated. Check back for more details.
Comments