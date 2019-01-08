Icy road conditions cause delays for Centre County school districts

Winter weather that caused freezing rain starting Monday evening has led local school districts to delay opening.
State College Area, Bellefonte Area, Philipsburg-Osceola, Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley Area school districts are all operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology has issued a two-hour delay.
Patchy freezing rain was expected to continue before 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A chance of rain showers is possible later in the morning.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County, from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday in anticipation of patches of freezing rain.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urged motorists to use caution and reduce their speed, while placing restrictions on certain vehicles. Double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles were banned from traveling certain stretches of highway, including I-80 from the Bellefonte exit to the New Jersey border, and I-180 between Lewisburg and Williamsport, from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
