Who should pay for Pa. students to attend cyber charter schools? SCASD board weighs in

The ABCs of charter schools Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and pri

The State College Area School District wants to stop paying money to cyber charter schools within the district’s borders, but some local parents say that will hurt more students than it will help.

On Monday, SCASD’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution to support Senate Bill 34 and House Bill 526, which would end public school district payments to cyber charter schools. (Read more from WTAJ here)