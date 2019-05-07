Education
Centre County school district gets $97,000 grant for school safety. Here’s what’s planned
The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is getting a $97,000 state grant for school safety.
The school district says they’ve recently installed metal detectors at entrances in their junior high and high school and also added visitor ID kiosks in all their buildings.
The district says this new money will help them build onto those security measures. (Read more here from WTAJ)
This is part of the Centre Daily Times’ partnership with WTAJ for daily news content.
