Centre County school district gets $97,000 grant for school safety. Here’s what’s planned

The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is getting a $97,000 state grant for school safety. Part of the money will go toward adding a secure entryway at Osceola Mills Elementary. Centre Daily Times, file

The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is getting a $97,000 state grant for school safety.

The school district says they’ve recently installed metal detectors at entrances in their junior high and high school and also added visitor ID kiosks in all their buildings.