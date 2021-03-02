After a year of adjustments, Centre County schools plan more traditional 2021-22 calendar

After a year of adjusting to the pandemic and statewide mitigation efforts, Centre County schools are planning for more traditional schedules next fall.

The State College Area School District Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve the proposed academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year at Monday night’s meeting. Students will begin classes on Aug. 24 and conclude June 3; commencement will follow on June 4.

The district has five snow make-up days and plans to request five flexible instructional days to be used if the school exceeds those already accounted for.

“I think this is a really sound calendar educationally for our students moving into next school year, particularly given all of the changes we had to make to this current calendar because of COVID,” SCASD Assistant Superintendent Will Stout told the board at the Feb. 15 meeting.

The calendar also includes a planned spring break for the week of March 7 — time off students did not receive this year due to the pandemic and changes made to Penn State’s class schedule. A new addition to the calendar is an Act 80 Day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, which will focus on equity and inclusivity.

The Bellefonte Area School District Board of Directors approved the proposed 2021-22 calendar at last week’s meeting. Bellefonte’s academic year will begin Aug. 31 and conclude June 9; the district has not announced a graduation date. The Penns Valley Area School District’s 2021-22 calendar proposes an Aug. 25 start date. Depending on snow make-up days, the last day of school is scheduled for June 2.