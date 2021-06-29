State High Principal Curtis Johnson to take on new role in district administration

State College Area School District’s decision-makers approved Monday a longtime administrator as the district’s new assistant superintendent of secondary education.

The school board tapped State High Principal Curtis Johnson to fill the role. The vote among the board’s nine members was unanimous.

“I want to heartily thank all my colleagues for encouraging and supporting me through this process. They have made me the leader that I am today through their mentorship and guidance,” Johnson said in a statement. “As we move forward in meeting the many demands and challenges that lie ahead of us as a district, I look forward to working with them as a team in this new role.”

Johnson will be responsible for directing all aspects of curriculum, instruction and assessment at the secondary level. His contract is scheduled to begin Thursday and continue through June 30, 2026.

The five-year pact will pay Johnson $161,000 for the first year. His salary is scheduled to be raised 2.5% annually; he’ll be eligible for an additional 1% increase upon satisfactory completion of his goals.

Superintendent Bob O’Donnell described Johnson in a statement as a “dedicated and effective leader.”

“Although his personality comes across as easygoing, he’s one of the most determined educational leaders around when it comes to supporting students and teachers in their daily work,” O’Donnell said. “He’s earned the trust of our school community, and I’m excited to welcome him to the cabinet and continue my professional partnership with him as he fulfills a vital leadership role.”

Johnson has worked in the district for nearly two decades. He worked in a handful of roles before he was named State High principal in 2016.

The Penn State graduate oversaw the district’s $140 million project to construct a new high school and guided about 2,300 students through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson will replace Will Stout, who left the district to be the superintendent of a school district in southeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear how or when the district plans to fill the State High principal position. A district spokesperson was not able to immediately comment.