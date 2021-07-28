Back-to-school giveaways aim to help Centre County families prepare for the new school year

The FaithCentre in Bellefonte will give school-aged children three free back-to-school outfits. adrey@centredaily.com

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and upcoming events aim to help families get ready at no cost.

FaithCentre Thrift Store in Bellefonte will give school-aged children a free pair of sneakers and three outfits during its Back to School Giveaway scheduled for Monday-Aug. 7. Those looking to help with the effort can donate new sneakers to FaithCentre, 110 W. High St., Bellefonte, and mark them for the Back to School Giveaway.

Families can stop in for the free items 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, visit www.faithcentre.info.

On Sunday, Wireless Zones in State College and Bellefonte will take part in the company’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out to families on a first come, first served basis. Each family can receive one backpack per child.

“We’re proud to help take care of families in the communities we serve,” Dave Staszewski, executive vice president of Wireless Zone, said in a news release.

Wireless Zone of State College is located at 2615 E. College Ave. and Wireless Zone of Bellefonte is located at 141 S. Allegheny St. The giveaway will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday while supplies last.