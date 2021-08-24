State College students head back to school for return to in-person daily learning

A bulletin board welcomes students to the first day of school Tuesday at Mount Nittany Elementary. adrey@centredaily.com

The State College Area School District welcomed students back to classrooms on Tuesday for a return to daily in-person learning.

During the 2020-21 school year, in-person students in grades 6-12 alternated between attending classes and joining classes for synchronous instruction using a video meeting tool. This school year, students are set to attend every day, with mandatory masking for all and physical distancing in place, according to the district’s health and safety plan.

Mount Nittany Elementary principal Mark Feldman welcomes fifth graders to the first day of school on Tuesday. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Sidewalk chalk welcomes students to the first day of school at Mount Nittany Elementary on Tuesday. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First day of school at Mount Nittany Elementary on Tuesday. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

With more buses on the roadway this year than last year, police in the Centre Region recently issued a reminder about traffic laws for school buses. It is illegal in Pennsylvania to pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing and stop arm is extended. School buses in the SCASD are equipped with cameras, and violations are sent to police for prosecution. Violators can face a $250 fine, five points on their driving record and a 60-day license suspension.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bald Eagle, Bellefonte and Penns Valley area school district students have their first day of classes next week and Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District students start Wednesday. Mask policies and COVID-19 procedures vary by school district, but SCASD is the only Centre County district to require masking indoors for students, staff and visitors.