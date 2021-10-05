State College Area school board unanimously approves new contract for superintendent

State College Area’s school board greenlighted a five-year deal Monday with the district’s top administrator to keep him in that role through June 2026.

The agreement will pay Superintendent Bob O’Donnell $235,000 in the first year. The pact includes an annual salary increase of 2.5% and offers another 1% annual merit increase.

The first year of his previous contract — approved in 2016 — set his salary at $197,500. He was eligible for upward of a 3.5% increase in annual raises.

“His commitment to this community and to the kids in this district is just unparalleled,” school board President Amber Concepcion said. “This is ... not a nine-to-five job. It’s a job that just never stops on weekends and evenings and attending events and being present throughout the community.”

O’Donnell has led the district for a decade. He oversees nearly 7,000 students, 1,450 employees and 12 schools.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday’s vote was unanimous.

“I’m proud of the people I work with and there’s no question we have some heavy lifters throughout our school community,” O’Donnell said. “I appreciate (the board’s) support of our district and me and how we’re working together and trying to figure it out, even when we don’t have the answers to some tough stuff.”

Concepcion and board Vice President Amy Bader authored a three-page memo recommending approval of the contract. The two also outlined some of O’Donnell’s accomplishments during his tenure.

The Shippensburg and Lehigh University graduate played a key role in establishing a K-12 curriculum renewal cycle, restructuring the elementary and secondary school days, planning for the new high school building, renovating and replacing outdated facilities and expanding student mental health support.

He was also credited for prioritizing equity and inclusivity, and leading the district’s COVID-19 response.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Over the past 10 years, one of the things that’s just been so consistent in Dr. O’Donnell’s work is keeping kids in our community as our top focus,” Concepcion said. “His heart and his caring for kids comes across in everything we do and the focus of all of our decisions, as well as his caring for staff and regularly reminding us and keeping us focused on the people who are most affected by the decisions we make. We’re really lucky to have him.”

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 10:48 AM.