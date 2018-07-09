Who are Penn State's highest earners?

Penn State recently released the salaries of 31 university employees as it's required to do under Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law.
The list includes salaries for the 2016-17 fiscal year.
The RTK Law requires that the university release the salaries of all officers and directors of the state-related institution:
- Eric Barron, president: $809,002 (With bonuses, Barron is bringing in more than $1 million per year.)
- Stephen Dunham, vice president and general counsel: $551,364
- David Gray, senior vice president — Finance and Business: $480,504
- A. Craig Hillemeier, CEO — Hershey Medical Center: $892,549
- Nicholas Jones, executive vice president and provost: $522,180
- Rod Kirsch, senior vice president — Development: $372,449
Penn State is also required to release the highest 25 salaries paid to employees who are not officers/directors:
- James Franklin, head football coach: $1.5 million (That amount is base pay; per Franklin's contract, he made $4.3 million in total guaranteed compensation in the 2017 contract year.)
- Robert Harbaugh, Department of Neurosurgery chairman: $1,001,122
- Peter Dillon, Department of Surgery chairman: $901,805
- Kevin Black, Orthopedics/Rehabilitation chairman: $852,287
- John Myers, staff physician — Pediatric Surgery: $830,607
- Alan Brechbill, executive director — Milton S. Hershey Medical Center: $734,956
- Sandy Barbour, athletic director: $720,996
- Walter Pae, staff physician — Heart and Vascular Institute: $713,665
- Joseph Clark, staff physician — Pediatric Surgery: $698,813
- William Hennrikus, staff physician — Orthopedics: $663,686
- Lawrence Sinoway, Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute director: $658,151
- Douglas Armstrong, staff physician — Orthopedics: $650,483
- James McInerney, staff physician — Neurosurgery: $641,257
- Kevin Cockroft, staff physician — Neurosurgery: $634,924
- Raymond Hohl, Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute director: $614,778
- Kenneth Hill, staff physician — Neurosurgery: $606,052
- Brent Pry, football coach: $603,643
- John Reid, staff physician — Orthopedics: $600,030
- Graham Spanier, president emeritus: $600,000 (Penn State and Spanier entered into a separation agreement that, among other things, granted him five years of tenured faculty service at $600,000 annually. The last payment was slated to be made in November.)
- David Quillen, Department of Ophthalmology chairman: $594,861
- Wayne Sebastianelli, staff physician — Sports Medicine State College: $593,548
- Timothy Mosher, General Diagnostic Radiology chairman: $591,835
- David Campbell, staff physician — Heart and Vascular Institute: $587,810
- Carlo de Luna, staff physician — Neurosurgery: $580,800
- Christopher Zacko, staff physician — Neurosurgery: $580,779
Comments